Chiyaan Vikaram debuts on Twitter with an Independence Day message, 'will remain a proud Indian till my last breath'

Chennai, August 15
Wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day, actor Vikram, who is also fondly referred to as 'Chiyaan' Vikram, on Monday said that he was born an Indian and that he would remain a proud Indian till his last breath.
The actor, who after a long delay chose to join Twitter only on Friday, wrote: "Born an Indian. Till my last breath will remain... a proud Indian."
He also wrote in Tamil, 'Thaai Manne Vanakkam (Salutations to motherland). Iniya Sudhandhira thina nalvazhthukkal (Sweet Independence Day wishes) #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022."
Born an Indian. Till my last breath will remain .. a proud Indian. தாய் மண்ணே வணக்கம். இனிய சுதந்திர தின நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள். #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/gA4pIIIyin— Chiyaan Vikram (@chiyaan) August 15, 2022
The actor also retweeted a clip posted by a fan from his recent film, 'Maahan'. The clip has a child dressed like Gandhi handing Vikram the National flag.
Take a look:
August 15, 2022
He also shared a video to announce that he is now on Twitter and sent love to his fans and followers:
August 12, 2022
Several actors from all the four south Indian film industries have expressed their Independence Day wishes to the people of the country. Like Vikram, several others like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Kiccha Sudeep greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.
IANS
