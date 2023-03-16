Choi Woo Shik on working with BTS singer V in Korean reality series ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’

Prime Video offers an exciting cooking reality show for all the K-drama fans, titled Jinny’s Kitchen. It follows five Korean celebs, who play the roles of restaurant staff and serve mouthwatering Korean dishes to diners in the exotic town of Bacalar in Mexico. Serving popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including kimbap, tteokbokki, and more, will be popular Korean celebrities Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and boy band BTS’ V.

Parasite actor Choi Woo-Shik talks about K-pop heartthrob, Korean boy-band BTS’ singer V who is the youngest of the lot, “The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new when we gave him a task he put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (like a younger brother).” First four episodes will be available from 17th March followed by weekly releases until May 12th, only on Prime Video.