Chosen ones

Tribune News Service

The Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi on Sunday organised their annual award function to honour authors, poets and translators for their exemplary work.

The Award of Recognition that carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh were given to five renowned authors and poets from Chandigarh. Dr Rajendra Kumar Kanojia, Sumita Misra, Swaraj Bir Singh, Pran Nath Pankaj, and Zarina Naghmi received the award in the categories of Hindi, English, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu, respectively.

Apart from Award of Recognition, 10 authors were awarded with Best Book Award in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu language category. In Hindi language, Anish Garg won the award for poetry, Ajay Singh Rana for short story, Om Parkash Sondhi for novel, Nirmal Jaswal for translation and Jaswinder Sharma for bal sahitya. They were given a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Punjab’s Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave away the awards.

