Chris Brown apologises for his 'rude and mean' outburst at Grammys

ANI
Washington, February 7
A day after losing for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammys, American singer-songwriter Chris Brown has apologized to winner Robert Glasper for initially reacting to his loss in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.
According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Robert, posted on his Instagram Stories, Chris said, "Congratulations my brother... I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think you're amazing." Stating that his "intended target" was in fact the Recording Academy, Chris, who was also nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton, said, "The organization isn't doing us blacks our due diligence... "You and I should never be in the same category. Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another. Congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G." Robert earned the Grammy for his Black Radio III album, which featured musical collaborations with Common, Jennifer Hudson, and Erykah Badu, reported E! News.
Meanwhile, Chris was nominated for his 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe), which featured collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and H.E.R.
As per E! News, Chris had earlier called out Robert's album for winning the Grammy. "Who the f--k is Robert Glasper," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on February 5, per The Shade Room. "Ima keep kicking y'all ass! Respectfully."
