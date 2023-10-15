 Chris Evans talks about his 'beautiful' wedding, says he had two ceremonies : The Tribune India

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home

Chris Evans. File photo



IANS

Los Angeles, October 15

Hollywood star Chris Evans has finally said that he is married to Alba Baptista.

The 'Captain America' star made the comments in his first public outing a month after it was reported that he got hitched to the 26-year-old actress, with the actor also sharing they had two wedding ceremonies, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I got married. It was really, really great," Chris told fans as he spoke about the double celebration while flaunting his wedding ring at the New York Comic Con.

"We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal - my wife's Portuguese. But they were just… wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding - for those of you who are married you know, it takes a lot out of you."

"But now that we're through that, we've just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn - my favourite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

It was reported in September that Chris and Alba got married in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home. A source told Page Six at the time that the ceremony was "locked down tight" and guests had to sign non-disclosure agreements and turn off their mobiles.

The ceremony was attended by guests including Chris' Marvel co-stars including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth.

It was also reported the couple travelled to Alba's home country to have a second wedding so her family could witness her and Chris exchange vows.

Evans and Alba first sparked rumours they were an item in November 2022, when People reported they had been dating for more than a year - and hours after the report, the actors were spotted holding hands in Central Park, New York City.

In February, Chris made their romance Instagram-official by posting a series of pictures of him and Alba hiking and picking apples to mark Valentine's Day.

