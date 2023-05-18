Chris Gayle talks about his collaboration with singer Arko for Oh Fatima

IANS

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has joined hands with singer Arko for the track, Oh Fatima. Talking about the number, he describes it as “great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko”.

Chris said, “My stint with India and IPL has always been memorable and (my) natural love for music and singing is complete with Oh Fatima. Great song, great locations, brilliant partnership and a super collaboration with Arko and the team will be a treat for people globally.” “Oh Fatima is one of the biggest desi videshi collaboration” says Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

He added, “Our aim is to take the Indian music industry to a global platform. Fatima is a personification of the same. Chris Gayle is a global icon; his dynamic personality resonates on the cricket pitch and in his music.”