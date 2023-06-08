Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kick off Extraction 2's global tour in the Philippines

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction 2 and director Sam Hargrave have landed in Manila, Philippines, for the APAC premiere of their newest action thriller film.
The pair spoke about the standout scenes in the second film. Chris says, “Probably one of the craziest things we did in Extraction 2 was land a helicopter on a moving train. We look at each other and we say, how can we push each other to do something we will be proud of 10 years from now and try to make it memorable for the fans?” Chris adds, “Thank you so much for all your support and love for the first film. We appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for the second one. ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him
Wankhede moved the High Court last month seeking to quash th...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar
In a separate development, troops of the border guarding for...
GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk
He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...
Air India flight AI173 departs for San Francisco after making emergency landing in Russia: Official
Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on...