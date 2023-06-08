Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kick off Extraction 2's global tour in the Philippines

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction 2 and director Sam Hargrave have landed in Manila, Philippines, for the APAC premiere of their newest action thriller film.

The pair spoke about the standout scenes in the second film. Chris says, “Probably one of the craziest things we did in Extraction 2 was land a helicopter on a moving train. We look at each other and we say, how can we push each other to do something we will be proud of 10 years from now and try to make it memorable for the fans?” Chris adds, “Thank you so much for all your support and love for the first film. We appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for the second one. ”