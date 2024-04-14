Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson lend their voice for Transformers One

ANI

In a stunning display of star power and anticipation, Paramount Pictures dazzled audiences at CinemaCon as it unveiled the forthcoming animated epic, Transformers One. The film has voice-overs by Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry, among others. Set to debut on September 13, this marks a pivotal moment for the iconic Transformers franchise, offering fans a fresh perspective on the origins of the beloved characters of Optimus Prime and Megatron.