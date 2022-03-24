Chris Pine-starrer The Contractor to release in India on April 8

Hollywood star Chris Pine’s upcoming film The Contractor, directed by Tarik Saleh, is all set to hit the screens in Indian on April 8.

The upcoming actioner is an enthralling ride filled with shocking twists and unexpected turns amidst the chilling locales of Eastern Europe. The Contractor tells the story of ex-marine James Harper (Pine), who is involuntarily discharged from the forces and is driven to fend for himself and his family by joining a private military organisation.

While executing an operation abroad, James is betrayed and left for dead, facing the brutal challenge of escaping enemy territory alive. Will he safely return to his family or do his foes get the better of him? The film is laden with high octane stunts and combat sequences that will serve as a treat for adrenaline junkies.

Featuring Pine in the lead role, The Contractor also stars 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and Hell or High Water’s Ben Foster. Directed by Tarik Saleh, it stars Pine, Ben Foster, & Kiefer Sutherland.

