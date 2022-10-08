Chris Pratt voices the iconic Italian plumber in ‘Super Mario Bros’

The trailer for Nintendo’s animated Super Mario Bros’ movie shows Chris Pratt bringing the moustachioed Italian plumber to life with his voice.

The trailer debuted during a Nintendo Direct video presentation.

Alongside Pratt as its central character, the Mario movie boasts a star-studded cast of Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

In the trailer, Mario flies through a green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom, where he bounces off huge, red mushrooms until he flops on the ground. The Mario theme song twinkles in the background as he awakens to find Toad. “What is this place?” Mario wonders aloud, in a very Pratt-like voice. — IANS