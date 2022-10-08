Chris Pratt voices the iconic Italian plumber in ‘Super Mario Bros’

The trailer for Nintendo’s animated Super Mario Bros’ movie shows Chris Pratt bringing the moustachioed Italian plumber to life with his voice.
The trailer debuted during a Nintendo Direct video presentation.
Alongside Pratt as its central character, the Mario movie boasts a star-studded cast of Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.
In the trailer, Mario flies through a green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom, where he bounces off huge, red mushrooms until he flops on the ground. The Mario theme song twinkles in the background as he awakens to find Toad. “What is this place?” Mario wonders aloud, in a very Pratt-like voice. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators
This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...
11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik
The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other
On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...
BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
K Rajgopal Reddy fielded from Munugode