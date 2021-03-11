Chris Pratt's much awaited series The Terminal List is set to release on July 1

Prime Video has released the official trailer of its highly anticipated series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt.

The eight-episodic show will premiere on July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.