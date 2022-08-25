 Chris Rock's Oscars co-host Regina Hall reacts on Will Smith's slap apology : The Tribune India

Chris Rock's Oscars co-host Regina Hall reacts on Will Smith's slap apology

‘I think it’s a tough thing and we can evolve from where we are’

Chris Rock's Oscars co-host Regina Hall reacts on Will Smith's slap apology

Regina Hall and Will Smith. ANI

ANI

Washington, August 25

American actor and comedian Regina Hall shared her reaction to Will Smith's apology for the Oscars slap incident.

According to People Magazine reports, during a red-carpet appearance for her upcoming movie 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,' Hall shared, "I think it's a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road." She added, "The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it's up to them ... I know that wasn't easy." "Redemption." "The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are," Hall continued.

Hall, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife in the 2017 comedy 'Girls Trip', also co-hosted the Oscars in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, as per People reports.

During the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Smith punched presenter and comedian Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett's baldness.

After the incident on July 29, Smith took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional video explaining why he didn't apologise to Rock after accepting the best actor award for his performance in "King Richard" shortly after he slapped the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut.

"I was fogged out by that point," Smith said, explaining why it took so long to offer Rock an apology. "It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out." Smith expressed his guilt for his actions, calling them "unacceptable." The actor has stated that he reacted violently because Rock's joke alluded to Pinkett Smith's hair loss due to alopecia. It's a struggle that Pinkett Smith has previously addressed publicly.

"That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn't realize," Smith reflects. "I wasn't thinking but many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I want to apologize to Chris' family. Specifically, Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. You know, Tony rock was my man and this is probably irreparable." "I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do [with it]," Smith said, before acknowledging the "heat" his wife and kids have taken.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith also addresses how his actions affected his fellow nominees towards the end of the video, saying, "I won because you voted for me." "It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment," Smith said, pointing to Questlove's reaction, who took the Oscars stage right after the incident for winning best documentary for his project Summer of Soul." "Sorry isn't really sufficient." He takes on what he would say to folks who looked up to him prior to the Oscars event as he concludes the video. Smith says he dislikes "when I let people down" and calls disappointing people "my central trauma." "So it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," he continues, adding that he's "deeply remorseful" but trying to do so "without being ashamed" of himself. "I'm a human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit." "I would say to those people, I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world," Smith offers as his ending note. "And if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again." After the incident, Smith has apologised three times in various forms.

The slap led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Smith was banned from appearing for 10 years.

Wanda Sykes during a May comedy-tour stop in Orlando, Florida, shared the moments from the ceremony as she was sitting in the audience. She stated, "I'm still traumatized. I can't talk about it. I get emotional," as per People.

The star continued, referring to how Smith remained seated during the ceremony before later winning the Best Actor award, "I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an a--h---." "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf-----?" Amy Schumer also shared her thoughts about the slap. She stated, "It was just a f---ing bummer." "All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting," Schumer added.

#chris rock #Oscars #Regina Hall #will smith

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

3
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

4
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

5
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

6
Nation

‘A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in India’, says CJI NV Ramana

7
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

8
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

10
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

BJP leader Sonali Phogat death: Autopsy conducted, Goa CM says state DGP monitoring probe

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed