Christoph Waltz features in Prime Video’s ‘The Consultant’

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz stars in Prime Video’s upcoming dark comedy thriller series The Consultant. The actor plays the role of Regus Patoff, an unsettling consultant hired by an app-based gaming company CompWare, where he showcases his sociopath management skills. Christoph Waltz wears multiple hats in the film, as an executive producer and an actor. He said, “I am uniquely privileged to not have to describe the character because I can play it.”
Directed by Matt Shakman, The Consultant promises a nail-biting drama with the action confined to the walls of an office. The Consultant is created by Amazon Studios and MGM Television. It is set to stream on Prime Video from today (February 24).
