Chunky Panday shares picture with Aditya Roy Kapur amid rumours of daughter’s break-up

Mumbai, June 8
Actor Chunky Panday is in Goa chilling with actor Aditya Roy Kapur amidst the rumours of the latter’s break-up with Chunky’s daughter Ananya Panday.
On Saturday, Chunky took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures from his Goa holiday. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a new hairdo and a moustache.
View this post on Instagram
The second picture from the carousel features Aditya posing alongside Chunky for a selfie.
Chunky wrote in the caption, “Meet Sir Carlito Breganza from Goa”.
He geo-tagged the Cabo de Rama Beach in Goa in his post. The name in Chunky’s post is inspired by Carlito’s By The Sea, one of the most frequented restaurants by celebrities in Goa which is situated in the Nerul area of Goa.
These pictures come as a surprise to the fans of Ananya and Aditya, who reportedly parted ways last month.
On Saturday, Ananya also took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her new hairdo with bangs. She also used an Instagram filter for the fake freckles.
