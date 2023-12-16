'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

Tribune Web Desk

In a heart-wrenching revelation, television actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, known for her roles in shows such as 'Beyhadh', 'CID', and 'Bepannah', has shaken the industry by exposing a distressing incident of physical abuse within her own family. In a viral video on social media, she urgently seeks help at the Kashimira (Mira Road) Police Station.

The video is going viral on both Instagram and X:

Dhanraj, showing her visible bruises and injury marks, pleads for assistance from everyone watching it. She says, "Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I’ve been abused by my family, suffering severe physical harm. Please, I need help from everybody in the media, news channels, and everyone in the industry. Please come and help me."

This shocking revelation unfolds against the backdrop of Vaishnavi's previous struggle, having endured a toxic marriage with Nitin Sherawat. After repetitive domestic violence, she eventually divorced Nitin, whom she married in 2016. Reflecting on those troubled days, she shared with Spotboye, "He might not have killed me, but I was so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that there was bleeding from my leg. Emotionally, physically, and mentally, it was my last day as a wife. I finally got divorced."

As the CID actress bares her painful situation, social media becomes a platform for her urgent plea for help.

