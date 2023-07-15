Cillian Murphy recalls receiving phone call from Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’

Fans are eagerly waiting for filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s new directorial Oppenheimer. Playing the lead role in a Nolan movie is a dream for many talented artists, one such actor among them is Cillian Murphy, who is renowned for his role in Peaky Blinders.
Murphy said in a statement, “The phone call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer was unforgettable. It was 20 years since I first met Chris, but even at that point, I was a fan, because I had seen Memento and Insomnia.” Murphy’s first encounter with Nolan was auditioning for Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, a part which ultimately went to Christian Bale.
He added, “I first got to meet Chris for that movie, which, personally, I always thought was an absurd idea; me playing Batman!But that meeting led to the character of Scarecrow, and an extraordinary working experience. My feeling ever since has been — if Christopher Nolan asks you to do something, no matter what the size of the part, you just turn up. I was not expecting him to call and ask me to play Oppenheimer. But he did. I felt very lucky.”
Oppenheimer will release on July 21 across theatres in India.
