‘Cinema is universal language’

IANS

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt feels while cinema may be separated by languages, it in its entirety is a universal language of emotions that appeals to the audience.

Over the years, the superstar has delivered some iconic roles in Hindi cinema, most notably in the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, the Munna Bhai franchise, Agneepath and several others. He ventured into the South Indian film industry with his role as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, leaving a profound impact.

He followed it up with his Tamil debut in Leo, as an antagonist. About venturing into different film industries across India, Sanjay says, “While language can seem like a hurdle, remember this — cinema is the universal language of human emotion. Stories have a remarkable way of reaching people beyond words, touching the very core of our existence.”

Continuing his streak, the superstar is now geared up to star in the upcoming Kannada film KD The Devil. He will also be seen in Double Ismart, an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh, and feature Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

#Bollywood #Sanjay Dutt