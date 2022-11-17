 Cirkus: Ranveer Singh announces, 'shooting khatam, promotion ki planning shuru,' Rohit Shetty has 'master plan' : The Tribune India

Cirkus: Ranveer Singh announces, 'shooting khatam, promotion ki planning shuru,' Rohit Shetty has 'master plan'

Ranveer Singh shares a fun picture with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma and others from Cirkus team

Cirkus: Ranveer Singh announces, 'shooting khatam, promotion ki planning shuru,' Rohit Shetty has 'master plan'

Ranveer Singh with the team of 'Cirkus'. Instagram/ranveersingh



Mumbai, November 17

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d'Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie 'Cirkus', which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of 'Cirkus'. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun 'Choocha' Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie-talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the 'master of mass blockbusters' (Shetty) has some promotional 'master plans' up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas."

Check it out:

'Cirkus' also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the 'Golmaal' comic verse.

The industry is banking on Ranveer's 'Cirkus' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' to bring audiences back to theatres.

IANS

#ranveer singh #rohit shetty

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

4
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

5
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

6
Trending

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

7
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

8
Trending

‘Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga…’: Disgruntled Uttarakhand woman calls off marriage over ‘cheap’ wedding attire from groom’s side

9
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

10
Nation

Kangra painting to Phithora tribal art: PM Modi gifts slices of Himachal, Gujarat art to world leaders at G20 Summit

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

Besides, Rs 5.86 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 2,8...


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Watch: Delhi cab driver’s fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi appears before Anti-Corruption Branch in poll ticket bribery case

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors