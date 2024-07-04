Click Post...Eat

Sheetal
In the age of social media, everything has to be Instagrammable! Even food. How many times have we heard that ‘food needs to be first clicked and then eaten’? And around this philosophy, restaurants in Tricity have upgraded themselves in a bid to be in the good books of the Insta generation. Don’t trust us? Hear it from the food bloggers and content creators, who take us around the city’s hotspots to present their report cards.
Outdoor is new indoor
Lifestyle blogger Isha Bhatia feels restaurants are now all about fancy lights and décor, but very few live up to the expectations when it comes to food. “I find Bon Gâteau, Chandigarh, interesting. From food to ambience to the vibrant atmosphere, the place has it all. I like outdoor seating and Bon Gateau provides different settings. I have a sweet tooth, and the restaurant serves lip-smacking desserts and frozen yogurts.” Speaking of outdoor vibes, Olive Cafe & Bar and Tulum, Sector 34, are much-loved. The latter is one of the most happening when one talks of rooftop cafes.
Chandigarh food blogger Gurmehar Singh introduces us to Prey — Bush Dining Experience, near Siswan Dam, in the outskirts of the city. He shares, “This restaurant has ‘food with a view’. As the name suggests, it’s a dining experience under the stars, and the place is open from 12 noon to midnight. It has outdoor as well as indoor seating arrangements.” One of the most interesting aspects he discovered here is that they serve live Tiramisu.” Totally Instagram-worthy!
Cute little thing
Actor Nikhil Nair has a sweet tooth and away from the bustle of the city, he finds peace at Friend’s Baker in Sector 20, Panchkula “I like everything about it, their pastries and cakes; just the vibe of people. It’s run by women. Everything here, right from the colours to decor, give a freshly baked feel. It’s a small cute place that gives the Insta-feel of a fancy café in a hill town.” According to Nair, even though restaurants have started spending much on their aesthetics to woo customers, ultimately it’s the food that brings the clients back.
Vying for attention
Digital content creator Ashish Singh shares his experience of restaurant-hopping in City Beautiful. On the top of his mind are Tulum 34, Kylin, Chilis, Cafe Delhi Heights at Elante Mall, Social in Sector 7, and Casa Bella Vista in Sector 10, Chandigarh. “All these places have a good status on Instagram for their amazing aesthetics and overall vibe,” he explains. When it comes to his favourite, he wants both — good food and social media-worthy aesthetics. “I like Chili’s Grill & Bar at Elante Mall. I have been a regular there for more than six years. My favourite part about this restaurant is their colourful ambience and youthful vibes. Also, I have never come across a dish that isn’t cooked to perfection.”
Another digital creator, Govind Kaushal and his brother Vishnu Kaushal are quite popular for their reels, and content on Punjabi families and youngsters of Chandigarh. Govind, who goes by the name Govinuts on Instagram, picks Aja Panchkula as his top choice in the Insta-friendly restaurant category. “Aja Panchkula is a go-to cafe to work as well as relax. They’ve got a great menu, the dishes are tasty and they’ve got a healthy food section to choose from. Another really cute place is Pannacottas in Sector 9. It has an Instagram vibe.”
On the hunt for the perfect shot
My top pick is Asian restaurant Koyo Koyo. I think it’s doing really well in the city. Its classy ambience and authentic pan-Asian food makes it a top pick for a get-together or a party. It’s my go-to restaurant whenever I am in the mood for a fine-dining experience. There’s another popular restaurant called LÀSKA Kitchen & Bar, which offers a countryside experience. —Naaz Arora, Digital Creator & Youtuber
The most Instagrammable cafe for me is Giulia Armando, Sector 70, Mohali. It’s a place that serves authentic Italian cuisine — from the food to the ambience, everything here is good. The seating is beautiful and every corner here is picturesque. Coming to the cleanliness of this place, they have an open kitchen and everything is prepared fresh, right in front of you. —Twinkle Nagra, Food Blogger
Casa Bella Vista, Sector 10, and Virgin Courtyard, Sector 7, are my favourite places to dine in Chandigarh. Bright overhead lights and also natural light are crucial to set the stage for a great photo, which is an important step towards making the restaurant Instagrammable. Not many people understand this. Virgin Courtyard offers picture-perfect aesthetics to compliment your fun outing. —Megha Seehra, Digital Creator
In the times when one TikTok or Instagram post can make or break your restaurant, restaurateurs, besides serving nutritious and hygienically prepared dishes, should know how to market them smartly by tapping into their outlet’s digital potential. This is the need of the hour. —Chef Kunal Kapur
Considering the age we are living in, if your place and food is Instagram post-worthy, there’s no better marketing tool. I think more than the ambience, your dishes should also be picture-worthy. When I started my restaurant chain, Karigari – Ek Ehsaas, I was very clear that I wanted my dishes to be Instagrammable. —Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi
