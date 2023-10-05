Clint Eastwood reveals why he rejected playing Superman

Hollywood star Clint Eastwood was approached for the role of Superman for the eponymous 1978 film, but rejected it as he wanted to play Marvel hero Namor the Sub-Mariner.
“I was like, ‘Superman? Nah, nah, that’s not for me.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with it. It’s for somebody, but not me. The Sub-Mariner, that’s the one I always liked. I had all of those comics when I was a kid,” the Dirty Harry actor recalled in an interview. Namor the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1939. He is the son of the princess of Atlantis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA