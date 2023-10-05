Clint Eastwood reveals why he rejected playing Superman

IANS

Hollywood star Clint Eastwood was approached for the role of Superman for the eponymous 1978 film, but rejected it as he wanted to play Marvel hero Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“I was like, ‘Superman? Nah, nah, that’s not for me.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with it. It’s for somebody, but not me. The Sub-Mariner, that’s the one I always liked. I had all of those comics when I was a kid,” the Dirty Harry actor recalled in an interview. Namor the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1939. He is the son of the princess of Atlantis.