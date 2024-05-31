Closing on a high

IANS

Upcoming film Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, has been selected as the closing film for the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The film will be screened on June 2. Mrs is a captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience. It also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen,’ which starred Nimisha Sajayan. Sanya shared, “It is a really proud moment for me.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York