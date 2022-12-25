Co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested for abetting actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide

PTI

Palghar, December 25

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai area here on Saturday, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

The incident on Saturday took place on the set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, the official said.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was on into the case.