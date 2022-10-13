‘Code Name: Tiranga’ cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the lead actors and director of the film Code Name: Tiranga this Saturday (October 15). Actors Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur and director Ribhu Dasgupta will be gracing the sets of the show.
Director Ribhu shared, “Before Code Name Tiranga, we shot The Girl on the Train with Parineeti in London, and we had a very tight schedule. As a result, after every scene, she would come and hit us. She used to sometimes try karate on me and my DOP. Parineeti did a lot of action behind the camera too.”
Parineeti Chopra added, “I think for any actor the most important thing is opportunity. There are millions of people who dream about becoming an actor, but everyone doesn’t get a chance.”
