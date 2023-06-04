Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world

London, June 4
A British rock band Coldplay's tour is one of the most eco-friendly of all time courtesy of renewable energy use, the band said.
Chris Martin's group are currently playing a four-night residency at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, reports mirror.co.uk.
And since they started their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March last year, they have produced 4 per cent less CO2 emissions than their 2016-17 one.
The band said: "This is a good start, and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of.
"But clearly there's still room for improvement. Now that we're into the second year of the tour, we've started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible." "We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who've helped us."
During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors.
The band's green efforts were praised by Professor John E. Fernandez of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He said: "We fully endorse this effort as critically important, scientifically rigorous and of the highest quality." Coldplay also told how they donated 3,770 meals and 73 kg of toiletries from tour catering to the homeless.
