Coldplay’s eight-show stint in Brazil has been interrupted owing to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’. Coldplay announced the same on Twitter: “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”
