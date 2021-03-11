Colin Trevorrow opens up on directing Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas in Jurassic World Dominion

Set to release on June 10, Jurassic World Dominion is creating quite a buzz amongst its fans, as it will be the franchise’s final offering. Ever since Universal Pictures dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated movie, the excitement level of fans has gone up, as the terrific trio—director Colin Trevorrow, Chris Pratt (Owen) and Bryce Dallas (Claire)—make a return.

Talking about working yet another time with the two leads, Director Colin Trevorrow says, “Chris and Bryce and I have made three films together now, and we’ve grown a lot while making them. We were all relatively young when we shot Jurassic World.”

Talking about Chris and Bryce’s chemistry, Colin adds, “I try to cast actors who all share a bit of personality with their characters. There’s a piece of Claire and Owen in each of them that makes their performance very natural. If you cast two people with the kind of chemistry that Chris and Bryce have, chances are those characters are going to have the same chemistry.”

— TMS