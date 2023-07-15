College Romance

Sony Liv

The college drama returns with its fourth and final season. As a group of seven college friends is ready to pass out, the final season is expected to be full of nostalgia and emotions, beside fun and entertainment. It stars Manjot Singh, Shreya Mehta, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna and Nupur Nagpal.

Ishq-E-Nadaan

JioCinema

The film marks the directorial debut of Avishek Ghosh and features Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Samvedna Suwalka and Shriya Pilgaonkar as the lead characters. With the backdrop of Mumbai, it is a story on the complexities of love and family dynamics. Sudeep Nigam has written the story and screenplay for the film.

King The Land

Netflix

This South Korean romantic drama series is about a fight for inheritance. Starring Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah, it revolves around Goo Won, the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, and Cheon Sa-rang, a hotelier who always has a grin on her face until she meets Goo Won. It’s already a hit show in the home country and is ready to woo Indian K-drama fans.

The Summer I turned pretty

Prime Video

The second season of popular teen drama ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has hit the screens with three of its episodes being aired. Based on the second book in Jenny Han’s triology ‘It’s Not Summer Without You’, the coming-of-age young adult romance series is about love triangles and family relationships.