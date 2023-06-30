College Romance is back with fourth season

If you love the popular youth drama College Romance, then there’s good and bad news for you.
The show is returning for the fourth season but for the final time.
On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show, which stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap.
Excited about the show, Gagan said, “College Romance has received a lot of love from the audiences since its inception. They have seen the characters mature through the years and have been fully invested in their journey as a gang, just like we have been. So, it is an emotional moment for all of us as we bring the final season. The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions. College Romance 4 will be out on Sony LIV on July 14.
