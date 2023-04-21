Colors’ new show A Spy Among Friends on way

Adapted from the New York Times best-selling book, A Spy Among Friends is a show that narrates the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The show is based on actual events involving Russian spies infiltrating British security forces at the time of the emergence of Nazi Germany. During the entire season, viewers will witness certain moments where they will get an idea about the complicated friendship between Kim and Nicholas. The series will begin airing on Colors Infinity from April 25, Monday through Friday at 9 pm.