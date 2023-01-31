Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s show Bas Kar Bassi set to roll on February 1

Prime Video has announced the release of stand-up special Bas Kar Bassi, featuring one of India’s most loved stand-up comics, Anubhav Singh Bassi.
With Bassi’s witty charm and hard-hitting humour, Bas Kar Bassi is raw and honest. Bassi’s standup special takes the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flat mates and friends, dealt with the many highs and lows of life.
Bassi says, “This show is extremely close to my heart. All of these are crucial, life defining episodes of my life that have ultimately brought me to my calling. I am grateful for all the love I have received for them and for the laughter they have brought to my audience.”
The show will premiere on Prime Video on February 1.
