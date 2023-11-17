Comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time

Comedian-host Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced.

ABC is turning again to its late-night host a year after bringing Kimmel back for a 2023 ceremony that drew 18.7 million viewers, the most since 2020’s pre-pandemic broadcast. In the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kimmel led a cautious ceremony that helped stabilise the Academy Awards after years of turmoil. Kimmel also hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. “I always dreamt of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said in a statement.

Though he is inching up in record books, he’s still a long way from the most frequent Oscar emcee. That title belongs to Bob Hope, who hosted a record 19 times, either solo or as a co-host. Billy Crystal hosted nine times between 1990 and 2012.

The film academy had earlier announced that Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct. They’ll be joined by Molly McNearney, executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel’s wife, who will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer of the show. The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — AP