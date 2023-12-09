Comedian ‘Jr Mehmood’ is no more

IANS

Veteran Bollywood comedian, singer, director and actor Naeem Sayyed – popularly known as ‘Junior Mehmood’ — passed away after a protracted battle with cancer in Mumbai on Friday morning. Starting his film career as a child actor in Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966), Jr Mehmood went onto work in over 250 films in multiple Indian languages, besides directing half-a-dozen Marathi films and crooning a few songs.

He enacted big and small roles in films like Naunihal (1967), Brahmachari (1968), Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajana (1970), Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong (all 1971), Aap Ki Kasam and Amir Garib (1974), Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Shehzade (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Judaai (1997), Journey Bombay to Goa (2007), and many more. Jr Mehmood was also seen in character roles in tele-serials like Pyar Ka Dard Hai, Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sahjedari Ka and Tenali Rama, among others.

Incidentally, Sayyed considered the legendary comedian Mehmood Ali as his guru and the latter bestowed upon him the title of ‘Jr Mehmood’.

