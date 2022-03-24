Comedian Kapil Sharma shuts trolls down yet again, this time it’s something to do with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann; read to know more

Chandigarh, March 24
Without doubt, the wit and the presence of mind of comedian Kapil Sharma is matchless. And these days, it seems, users on Twitter are all out to nail the comedian.
Just recently, after Kapil Sharma praised the new Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Twitter, a social media user accused "him of trying to butter Bhagwant Mann for Rajya Sabha seat".
Kapil Sharma, the man of word, however, was ready with his smart answer to shut him down.
His witty response was appreciated by the fans. Bhagwant Mann, who recently took oath as the Punjab CM, was an actor and comedian like Kapil before entering politics. In fact, the two featured in different seasons of the same TV show - The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Kapil had quote tweeted a tweet of the Punjab CM where he talked about launching an anti-corruption helpline. Sharing the tweet, Kapil wrote, "So proud of you paji (brother)." He added hug, heart, and applause emojis at the end. Responding to this tweet, a social media user implied Kapil was praising the new Punjab CM for some personal gain.
so proud of you paji 🤗 👏👏👏❤️ https://t.co/OO7m8V9zps— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 23, 2022
"Harabhajan kee tarah Raajya Sabha ke tikat ke lie makkhan laga rahe ho kya (are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan)," the tweet read in Hindi.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was recently named by the Punjab government as one of the state's five representatives to the Rajya Sabha.
Sharing the original tweet, Kapil wrote back in Hindi, "bilakul nahin mittal saahab, bas itana sa khvaab hai ki desh taraqqee kare 🙏 baaqee aap kaho to aapakee naukaree kee lie kaheen baat karoon? (Not at all Mittal sir, my dream is that the country should progress, If you want, I can ask for a job for you."
बिलकुल नहीं मित्तल साहब, बस इतना सा ख़्वाब है कि देश तरक़्क़ी करे 🙏 बाक़ी आप कहो तो आपकी नौकरी की लिए कहीं बात करूँ ? https://t.co/GLnW38eG2b— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 23, 2022
Fans have praised Kapil for his witty snap. One fan replied, "He will see Kapil sir in his dreams now".
Several fans shared their educational qualifications, joking that if Kapil was indeed offering jobs, they'd like to be considered too.
Bhagmant Mann started his career as a satirist and comedian on Punjabi TV channels before his appearance on the Great Indian Laughter Challenge brought him to mainstream.
