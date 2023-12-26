Comedian Neel Nanda, who performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, dies at 32

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian of Indian descent, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, has died. He was 32.
"I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this," Nanda's manager Greg Weiss said in a December 24 statement to Deadline. "He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him," he added.
The cause of death is yet to be shared publicly. As news of Nanda's passing emerged, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tributes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...