Comedian Neel Nanda, who performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, dies at 32

IANS

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian of Indian descent, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, has died. He was 32.

"I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this," Nanda's manager Greg Weiss said in a December 24 statement to Deadline. "He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him," he added.

The cause of death is yet to be shared publicly. As news of Nanda's passing emerged, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tributes.