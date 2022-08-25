Comedian Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days

ANI

New Delhi, August 25

Comedian Raju Srivastava on Thursday gained consciousness after 15 days.

Srivastava is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS in Delhi.

His health condition is improving, said Garvit Narang, his Personal Secretary. He was admitted here on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

