Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, live-streams on Facebook

Actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page.
He alleged that a woman was responsible for his current state. He claimed during the live session that he was in a “live-in” with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed” him. He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she “extorted” money from him.
He said in the live video: “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”
His friends later rushed him to the hospital and saved his life.
Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide earlier as well in a similar fashion — in December 2021, when he went live on Facebook.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...