Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, live-streams on Facebook

— IANS

Actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page.

He alleged that a woman was responsible for his current state. He claimed during the live session that he was in a “live-in” with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed” him. He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she “extorted” money from him.

He said in the live video: “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

His friends later rushed him to the hospital and saved his life.

Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide earlier as well in a similar fashion — in December 2021, when he went live on Facebook.