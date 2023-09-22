Comedian Trevor Noah spotted at Delhi Airport

ANI

Global comedian Trevor Noah is in India. Former The Daily Show host was spotted at the Delhi Airport on Thursday morning. He has come to the national capital for his Off The Record- India Tour. He was spotted in a car wearing a black hoodie.

Trevor Noah is set to perform live across seven shows during the India leg of the Off The Record Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on September 22, 23 and 24, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru, on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on September 30 and October 1.