Comedians Cricket League to take place this weekend at Sector 16 stadium

Sheetal

This is big news for the fans of comedy as well as cricket! Dhruv Bakshi, owner, The Laugh Club, has come up with the idea of combining the two most loved things with the event Comedians Cricket League. It will be hosted this weekend at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium with three teams — Chandigarh Challengers, Delhi Destroyers and Mumbai Maestros — competing against each other.

The tickets are available online on BookMyShow. The trophy was revealed at The Laugh Club on Wednesday. About how he managed to get every popular comedian to participate, Dhruv says, “It was surely a tough task. While this idea was in mind for quite some time, it took us one year to lock the dates for this fun yet competitive cricket match.” Earlier in 2021, The Laugh Club started Chandigarh Comedy Festival. Entering its third edition this year, comedians from all over India perform at a single venue for two continuous days in November.

Apart from entertainment for tricity people, it’s a charity event wherein the cash amount of winning team will be donated to a NGO called Initiators for Change. More than 50 comedians, including Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Munawar Faruqui, Harsh Gujral, Samay Raina, Punit Pania and Aakash Gupta, will take part in the event.

Not just that, expect your favourite comedian to enter the commentary box and roast the opponents! On Saturday, September 23, three matches (15 overs each) will be played. Top two teams will fight the next day for the trophy in a 20 overs match.

#Cricket