‘Comedy is a serious business,’ says actress Geetanjali Mishra

When you were offered the role of Rajesh Singh,

What was your first reaction?

It felt like I was destined for it. It’s a show that I actually like and whose characters I admire.

What were your preparations for the role?

The only preparation I had to do was practice the dialect.

Is there any pressure you feel taking on this character?

Of course, I feel some pressure since this character was previously played by another talented actor. Since every actor has a different style, I think the audience will take time to accept me in this role.

The show has some veteran actors like Himani Shivpuri. How has your experience working with her so far been?

So far, it has been great. She is incredibly thorough and professional.

There is a saying, ‘Comedy is a serious business’. Share your views on that.

Absolutely true; it’s a serious business as you have to control your emotions while making people laugh.

What do you find unique about Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s shows?

The unique thing about their shows is their ability to grasp the basic things, attitudes, and ways of communicating of normal people living in the belts where the shows are based. The writers make full use of those characters, and the audience feels connected to them.

Who do you look up to when it comes to your craft?

I am inspired by Sakshi Tanwar and Supriya Pathak ji.