Coming soon, 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

Dice Media recently wrapped up the shooting of Half Love, Half Arranged. The cast is led by Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the series centres on Riya Tanwar as she immerses herself in the realm of ‘arranged dating’ following the end of a three-year romance. Spanning six episodes, viewers will be privy to her unconventional matches as she embarks on a quest for genuine affection.
Half Love, Half Arranged is a romantic comedy series helmed by director Simarpreet Singh and will be available for streaming on Amazon MiniTV.
