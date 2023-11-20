Common ground

ZEE5 has announced the fourth season of Aam Aadmi Family. Continuing from where it left off in the previous season, the series promises another season full of wholesome entertainment, featuring the talented cast comprising Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra and Chandan Anand. Directed by Himali Shah, season four is set to premiere on November 24.

It is not just a family drama but a journey that resonates with the aam aadmi in all of us.

Actor Brijendra Kala said, “The series is a beautiful portrayal of the simple yet profound moments in a typical Indian family. It’s a joy to be a part of a show that brings humour, emotions, and life’s valuable lessons to the forefront. The talented cast and crew have put their heart and soul into this season, and I can’t wait for the viewers to join us on this heartwarming ride.”

Actress Lubna Salim added, “Working in Aam Aadmi Family has been a truly heartwarming experience. This show has a special place in my heart, as it beautifully captures the essence of middle-class Indian families. The journey of my character throughout the seasons as a mother and a wife is so relatable, and filled with laughter and love. In Season 4, Mrs Sharma explores a new side of herself that she had long forgotten, so I’m excited for viewers to watch this season and be a part of the Sharma family’s everyday adventures, which mirror the essence of countless households across India.”