 Congrats Accused No. 25! : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Congrats Accused No. 25!

As FTII congratulates Payal Kapadia, who was earlier booked for leading a protest against the appointment of Gajendra Singh Chouhan as its chairperson in 2015, celebs slam the institute

Congrats Accused No. 25!


Amid the outpouring of congratulatory messages for Payal Kapadia, who won the second highest honour at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, a message from her alma mater, FTII, lauding her has garnered much attention. At the gala, which concluded on Saturday, Kapadia charted history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award for All We Imagine As Light.

On Sunday, the Film and Television Institute of India in a post on X said it was a moment of pride for the FTII and congratulated Kapadia for the award. “It is a moment of pride for FTII as its alumni created history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its alumni at this mega international stage of cinema,” officials of the institute said in a post on X. “We congratulate Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix Award, Santosh Sivan for receiving the Pierre Angnieux Tribute Award, Maisam Ali for his debut at ACID and Chidanand S Naik for winning La Cinef. Their achievements are taking Indian Cinema to greater heights,” the post added.

FTII had earlier initiated disciplinary action against Payal for protesting over the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the Pune-based institute back in 2015. The students argued that he didn’t have the credibility, owing to his work in B-grade movies, to head a premier institution like FTII. An FIR was filed against Payal and 34 other students for holding FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office in 2015.

Cannes to court

Oscar-winning Indian sound designer Resul Pookutty in a post on social media said the mainstream Indian film industry has nothing to do with this glory and they ‘only looked at us as outcasts’.

He said, “Payal (Accused No.25) comes back from Cannes and next month, will have to go for her court case hearing that FTII lodged against her for striking against the appointment of Mr Chouhan as the Chairman! Interesting isn’t it?”

Double standard

Actor Ali Fazal has also slammed FTII for their double standards on congratulating filmmaker Payal Kapadia, for her historic win at Cannes. Ali registered a strong disagreement as he called out the institute. He wrote, “Uhhh… please don’t. Just don’t.”

Achievement!

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the monumental achievements of Indian cinema at Cannes 2024. Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to extend heartfelt congratulations to Anasuya Sengupta, Chidananda S Naik, and the team behind All We Imagine As Light. She highlighted the significance of this victory for Indian cinema, “It’s a moment for Indian cinema at @festivaldecannes. Big shout and congratulations to you all.”

Women power

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani wrote, "From witnessing two historic wins for women from India to meeting amazing women from around the world, discussing our passion and love for cinema and our role as women in the growing landscape of film; all of it has given me so much joy." — Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

5
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

9
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

10
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house