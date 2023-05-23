Consistency is the key for actor Mohit Malhotra

Actor Mohit Malhotra says that you need to be consistent, and you will definitely win in the end. “I started my career with a reality show called Splitsvilla 2, which became really popular, and I gained fame. I think that’s how my journey as an actor started. I remember coming to Mumbai with no plans. I didn’t know how to go about auditions. But eventually one thing led to another. As long as you get out of the house and start meeting people, you’ll eventually start connecting the dots,” he says.

Talking about his most challenging role, he says, “The most challenging role that I portrayed was in Chupke Chupke. It was a funny show, and I had not done comedy before. I enjoyed every bit of it.”