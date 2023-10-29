Cooking in Coorg

The final episode of Star Vs Food Survival is all set to air on October 30 on Discovery+ and Discovery Channel. It will take the audience deep into the heart of Coorg’s forest. Mouni Roy will embark upon the journey alongside Ranveer Brar as the duo climbs mountains, cross waterfalls, and cooks during their 20 km journey.

Mouni compared her experience of shooting for Star Vs Food Survival to that of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She said, “During the shoot of the film, we wore harnesses and did a lot of rehearsals. This is only one take.”

About the enthralling journey in Coorg, Mouni revealed, “One person who will be really proud of me today is my husband. Whenever we plan any sports or adventure activity, I ask him to go with his friends while I plan a day at home to chill that includes watching a movie or reading a book. I will keep this adventure as a surprise for him.” Mouni also revealed that Nolen Gur Powder is best sweet in the world.