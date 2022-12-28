Cops lathicharge Salman Khan's fans gathered outside his Galaxy apartments on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, December 28
On Salman Khan's 57th birthday, his fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy apartments to catch a glimpse of the actor. Unfortunately, to manage the uncontrollable crowd, the Mumbai Police had to resort to lathicharge.
Star struck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since Tuesday morning to wish the actor in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, T-shirts, huge posters along with them.
As soon as Salman stepped out onto his balcony to wave at the fans, the police officials struggled to control the crowd despite an extensive security.
The actor was accompanied by his father Salim Khan.
Thank u all …. pic.twitter.com/uDRZxMfFRd— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2022
Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, "Thank you all...”
