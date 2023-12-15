Cosmic bonanza

Brace yourselves for a cosmic adventure. Zack Snyder’s brainchild, Rebel Moon, began as a bold college pitch, a space-faring twist to the classic Dirty Dozen.

From those college days, the idea evolved, becoming a daring, two-part saga with roots in Snyder’s unwavering ambition.

Snyder’s signature touch is evident in Rebel Moon’s core — an assembly of unlikely rebels, an underdog narrative, and the ageless clash between good and evil.

Drawing inspiration from iconic franchises like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, Snyder transforms myth into a unique narrative subset. Talking about his inspiration, Snyder says, “The most inspiring thing about those projects for me is the sheer ambition and the vision necessary to take something so mythological and turn it into a cinematic experience. How do you start with a blank piece of paper and have that end up being The Lord of the Rings? It’s the way that the mythology is transported to the screen, the mechanism that has always been inspiring to me. So, to have an idea for this bespoke mythology, and to have these other large-scale stories that have gone before us — I can’t imagine beginning or building this world without them.”