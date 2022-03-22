Creativity is subjective, says actor Arjun Bijlani

Tell us about your role in Roohaniyat…

I play the character of Saveer Rathod in Roohaniyat. It’s a very well written character with various shades. I thought of trying this because it is something I have not done before.

How is your chemistry with your co-star Kanika Mann?

The chemistry has been great with Kanika. The story is different this time, as there is an age gap between my character and hers. I am playing a man in his thirties and she is a 19-year-old girl in the story. It is about how they fall in love. Whether it’ll last or not is something you’ll have to wait and watch.

As an actor do you have any dos and don’ts when it comes to doing certain scenes on screen?

I feel creativity is subjective. If there are any demands for a particular scene or a role and one is following guidelines, then there is no problem.

A career close to two decades; how content are you?

I am just happy that I am working. It’s a great feeling. There are so many roles to play, so many new directors to work with. I want to explore OTT further now. All my decisions are mine and I know everything was not correct, but I want to be strong enough to get up and move ahead again.

Your recent Instagram post ‘forever is a lie’ sparked divorce rumours. What do you have to say about your married life?

That post had nothing to do with my personal life. My wife Neha is with me for the last 19 years and I wish to spend the rest of my life with her. Neha is a great life partner.

Tell us about your relationship with seven-year-old son Ayaan…

We share a unique relationship. Till he was four years old, I was completely busy in work and missed him a lot. During the pandemic, I have shared so much time with him that the bonding is stronger now.

You are a great anchor as well. What makes you different from the rest?

I think I am very conversational and I don’t crack silly jokes. I am in the moment with whoever is around me. I don’t go loud and I am not caricaturist, and, most importantly, I have fun while hosting.

Your personality and your physical presence are almost the same for last so many years, what’s the secret?

It’s a combination of many things, which starts with me being happy. Happiness shows in my face and then there is a diet too. I never starve, believe me I eat a lot, sometimes junk food too. I do gain weight sometimes, but then I lose it also.

Any new thing which you want to try now?

I would love to produce something close to my heart. I love food, so maybe something on the lines of a restaurant, which will also reflect my energy and personality.