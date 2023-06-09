Creed III will stream on Prime Video on June 9

Following its global theatrical release, Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan, is set to stream on Amazon Prime on June 9. It is directed and produced by Jordan.

The film follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who, after dominating the boxing world, has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian, a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. The film features Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Wood Harris, among others. Baylin penned the screenplay, based on a story by Ryan Coogler.