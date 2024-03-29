'Crew' casting director Panchami Ghavri busts stereotypes: Collab among female actors empowering

IANS

Mumbai, March 29

‘Crew' casting director Panchami Ghavri finds it disheartening to see misconception surrounding women working together in one film and said that collaboration among female actors is not only possible but also incredibly empowering.

Ghavri told IANS: “Talking about the misconceptions surrounding women working together in the film industry, it's disheartening that such stereotypes still exist. However, the reality is quite the opposite - collaboration among female actors is not only possible but also incredibly empowering.”

Discussing the 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Ghavri said: “In the case of 'Crew', we've been fortunate to assemble a trio of powerhouse leading actresses -- from seasoned veterans like Tabu to the vibrant talent of Kriti -- each bringing their own unique flair to the project.”

“When it came to selecting actors for this film, our focus was on finding individuals who not only fit their roles but also shared our fervor for storytelling. Each actor was chosen for their talent, professionalism, and commitment to the project,” she said.

Ghavri said that being a part of a female-centric Bollywood film to open with such stellar numbers is beyond thrilling.

“It's a testament to the dedication and collective effort of everyone involved, and I couldn't be prouder to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition. Now, I only hope the audience loves this film as much as we loved making it,” she added.

