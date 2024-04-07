‘Crew’ enters Rs 100-crore club in 9 days of release

New Delhi, April 7
Heist comedy “Crew” has earned Rs 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released on March 29 and stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.
“Crew” grossed Rs 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was Rs 94.58 crore. It added Rs 9.5 crore for the ninth day figures.
Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.
That’s how we roll 💰 Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew!🧑🏽✈️#CrewInCinemasNow— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) April 7, 2024
Book your tickets now: https://t.co/jAZNn6fqXj#Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/izyiELJo1B
“That’s how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9,” the post read, stating that the movie’s total worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 104.08 crore.
“Crew” revolves around three air hostesses — played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti — who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes.
Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles.
It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Diljit Dosanjh #Kapil Sharma #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Kriti Sanon
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case
One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Sat...
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...
Vistara reduces flights by 10 per cent to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network
Earlier this week, many pilots called in sick forcing the ca...
Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged
The accident took place when brake of the diesel-filled tank...
AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...