 'Crew' enters Rs 100-crore club in 9 days of release : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  'Crew' enters Rs 100-crore club in 9 days of release

‘Crew’ enters Rs 100-crore club in 9 days of release

The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

‘Crew’ enters Rs 100-crore club in 9 days of release

Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: X/ @balajimotionpic



PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Heist comedy “Crew” has earned Rs 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released on March 29 and stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

“Crew” grossed Rs 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was Rs 94.58 crore. It added Rs 9.5 crore for the ninth day figures.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

“That’s how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9,” the post read, stating that the movie’s total worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 104.08 crore.

“Crew” revolves around three air hostesses — played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti — who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures. 

